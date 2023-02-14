From meat packer to impromptu mechanic: Man steps up to help out couple with flat tire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On any given day, Anthony Fisher is preparing and packing meats at the new BJ’s in Midlothian.

Last month, though, he turned into a bit of a mechanic, helping out an elderly couple from Maryland.

Tim and Jeanne Scaletta were traveling along Route 288 and got a flat tire. They attempted to get roadside assistance but didn’t have any luck.

Fisher, who was on break, was there to help and point the couple to where they could get help.

The Scalettas wanted to reward Fisher for his helping and reached out to NBC12.

Watch the reveal when Fisher receives his Acts of Kindness honor:

