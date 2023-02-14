Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars, but they want you to know that it is OK to take your sweetie to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day.

The fast-food chain is launching its first celebrity duo meal.

In the meal, you get a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke from Cardi B, and from Offset, you get a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst. You also get a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.(McDonald's)

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is the date night done right,” Offset said in a release.

Cardi B insisted that she is always trying to get Offset to take her to the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University

Latest News

Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Ukraine clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake