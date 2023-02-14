Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico proposes real estate tax credit for a second year in a row

Henrico Board of Supervisors will vote on the tax credit this summer
Henrico Board of Supervisors are proposing a real estate tax for a second consecutive year.
By Macy Moors
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Board of Supervisors is proposing a real estate tax for a second consecutive year.

Henrico County leaders made the announcement at The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen early Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico County was the first locality across Virginia to return tax dollars to homeowners last year. It could happen again this year if the Henrico Board of Supervisors approves the tax credit in the upcoming months.

Property owners could receive an amount equal to 2 cents per $100 of their real estate’s taxable value for this year.

For example, a single-family home with a median assessed value of $367,000 would generate a credit of $73.40.

The median value of a single-family home rose nearly 13.9%, increasing from $322,200 in 2022 to $367,000 in 2023.

“The local housing market hasn’t really changed. It remains red hot through 2022. Property taxes have continued to rise more locally more so than nationally,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

If approved, the tax credit would return $11.2 million to property owners that otherwise would go to the county’s general fund.

Vice-Chairman Tyrone Nelson says it may not be a big cash out, but a few extra dollars could help pay for groceries or fill up your gas tank.

“If a person has a lot, this may not impact them, but for the persons who are checking to check, whose income and revenue and expenses have closed in, then I think this rebate, this tax credit, will be helpful,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Tyrone Nelson said.

Credits of $30 or more would be paid by checks this upcoming September, just before the mailing of 2023′s second installment of real estate tax bills.

Amounts less than that would be credited directly to those bills.

“We’re watching the market very carefully because we understand that our residents, this is real money in their pockets,” Henrico Director of Finance Sheila Minor said.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the credit this spring while reviewing a proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24.

The budget, which will be formally presented on March 14, will be balanced, assuming a real estate tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the tax credit in June.

