Gloucester deputies find dead body while investigating home invasion

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Five people, including a teenager, were arrested in Gloucester County Sunday after deputies say a home invasion investigation turned into a homicide investigation after they found a dead body of a man who went missing in the area.

Overnight Saturday, Feb. 11 and into the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12, deputies received calls about two Gloucester County residents multiple times harassing two men at different locations, which became a home invasion in the 8600 block of Back Creek Rd.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says armed suspects forced entry into the home and left the car they were looking for while they were in the area. Deputies stopped the vehicle and found Kathryn Elizabeth Wright, David Isiah Ford and a 17-year-old boy inside. Multiple firearms were found in the car, and all three were arrested.

Wright, 35, of Hayes, was charged with being an accomplice in the home invasion and an accessory in an armed robbery.

Ford, 19, of Reedville, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit an armed assault, three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, theft and malicious wounding.

The 17-year-old from Northumberland was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit an armed assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, armed robbery, and possessing a firearm by a minor.

Deputies say this investigation also revealed that 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was missing from the victim’s home at the 8600 block of Back Creek Rd.

They discovered that Edward Lee Hodges and Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr., the two men who were victims of the home invasion, were involved in the disappearance of Long. Evidence revealed that Long was murdered inside the home on the morning of Feb. 10.

On Feb. 12, investigators and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations found a buried body in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Rd. Officials believed this was the body of Long.

Identification is pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Hodges and Henry Jr. have been charged in Long’s death. Hodges was charged with concealing a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

Henry Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and concealing a dead body.

Deputies believe these related incidents are active investigations, and no further information will be released.

