General Assembly passes bills for campus threat assessment following UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Legislation is moving forward to prevent a tragedy like the November shooting at the University of Virginia from happening ever again.

House Republicans and Senate Democrats passed two separate bills to boost threat assessment teams on college campuses.

On Nov. 13, 2022, a horrific shooting left three UVA students dead and two injured. In the weeks following, calls for change came from lawmakers in every corner of the country.

Now, the Commonwealth of Virginia is putting pen to paper and turning words into action as Senate Bill 910 and House Bill 1915 passed by both chambers Monday, tackling the importance of threat assessment teams and resources.

Under the proposed legislation, if a threat assessment team is alerted of a significant threat, the group must obtain criminal and health records for the person, notify local police and disclose a specific threat.

The bills also include extensive training and the creation of a task force.

UVA already has a threat assessment team that was introduced following the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007. The university has faced backlash as the shooting suspect, Chris Jones, was flagged for potential threats such as gun possession, yet he was not disciplined.

