Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

General Assembly passes bills for campus threat assessment following UVA shooting

By Riley Wyant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Legislation is moving forward to prevent a tragedy like the November shooting at the University of Virginia from happening ever again.

House Republicans and Senate Democrats passed two separate bills to boost threat assessment teams on college campuses.

On Nov. 13, 2022, a horrific shooting left three UVA students dead and two injured. In the weeks following, calls for change came from lawmakers in every corner of the country.

Now, the Commonwealth of Virginia is putting pen to paper and turning words into action as Senate Bill 910 and House Bill 1915 passed by both chambers Monday, tackling the importance of threat assessment teams and resources.

Under the proposed legislation, if a threat assessment team is alerted of a significant threat, the group must obtain criminal and health records for the person, notify local police and disclose a specific threat.

The bills also include extensive training and the creation of a task force.

UVA already has a threat assessment team that was introduced following the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007. The university has faced backlash as the shooting suspect, Chris Jones, was flagged for potential threats such as gun possession, yet he was not disciplined.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Latest News

Legislation is moving forward to prevent a tragedy like the November shooting at the University...
General Assembly passes bills for campus threat assessment after UVA shooting
Correctional officers stand at the entrance to the Greensville Correctional Center on Nov. 10,...
Va. House panel rejects bills to boost prison oversight, give inmates free phone calls
Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Mental health improvements win bipartisan support
The Virginia General Assembly convened for its 2023 session in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023.
Education savings account bills fail in both House and Senate