Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in Virginia Beach

An endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
By Nick Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - An endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

The whale was found washed ashore on the beach by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team on Sunday, Feb. 12.

NOAA Fisheries has identified the whale as a 20-year-old, 43-foot male.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program and NOAA will work to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to news reports, the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol pulled a 36-foot humpback whale ashore near First Landing State Park.

NOAA Fisheries says this is the fourth large whale to wash ashore in Virginia in 2023, but the first North Atlantic right whale this year in the state.

Right whales were added to the Endangered Species Act in 1970 and are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Latest News

Outside the statehouse Tuesday, Virginia’s First Lady stepped out of the shadows and is now on...
Virginia First Lady pushes for fentanyl awareness, tougher penalties
Danielle Fitz-Hugh has been working as the president and CEO of the Chesterfield Chamber of...
Chesterfield leader makes mark to help small businesses thrive: ‘That’s where we serve’
Swift Creek Mill Theatre launches after school classes
Swift Creek Mill Theatre launches after school classes
Reflecting on the history of St. Emma & St. Francis Desales Schools
Reflecting on the history of St. Emma & St. Francis Desales Schools