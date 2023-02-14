Endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - An endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

I am in Virginia Beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge where a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead. This has been identified as a 20 year old male - catalog #3343. Cause of death is unknown. Scientists are conducting a necropsy today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/6BTa1wplHP — Nick Russo NBC12 (@nickVrusso) February 14, 2023

The whale was found washed ashore on the beach by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team on Sunday, Feb. 12.

NOAA Fisheries has identified the whale as a 20-year-old, 43-foot male.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program and NOAA will work to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to news reports, the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol pulled a 36-foot humpback whale ashore near First Landing State Park.

NOAA Fisheries says this is the fourth large whale to wash ashore in Virginia in 2023, but the first North Atlantic right whale this year in the state.

Right whales were added to the Endangered Species Act in 1970 and are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

