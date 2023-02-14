Your Money with Carlson Financial
Disabled veteran in Richmond gifted a new roof thanks to special project

By Riley Wyant
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled veteran in Richmond now has a brand new roof over his head, free of charge.

This is all thanks to a partnership between Purple Heart Homes and the Owens Corning Roofing Deployment Project.

NBC12 was there as crews installed the new roof. Workers say this veteran’s reaction made the labor well worth it.

Melvin Washington Sr. was overwhelmed with gratitude as crews worked on his brand-new roof Monday, Feb 13.

He says this incredible contribution proves there is still hope when it comes to treating disabled veterans with care and respect.

“They are doing a wonderful job helping a disabled vet have a nice place to live in,” Washington said. “And thank you Channel 12 for coming and doing this for me, letting the world know there are good people.”

This program helps hundreds of veterans each year.

It starts with a veteran in need. Then Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning will find contractors to help out with the project.

In this case, Walter D. Witt Roofing came out and confirmed Mr. Washington desperately needed a repair.

Tons of folks chipped in along the way to provide materials, labor, and anything else the veteran may need.

“Oh man, he was tickled pink. he was so excited,” Chris Witt, Owner of Walter D. Witt Roofing said. “He was just overjoyed and so gracious, and just real appreciative.”

A roof replacement like this one would typically cost a fortune, but it was all free of charge.

A small sacrifice for a veteran who has made many sacrifices in his time of service.

Since the start of this program in 2016, more than 400 military members have received new roofs.

