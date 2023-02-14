Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here’s Friday Cheers 2023 concert series lineup

Friday Cheers kicks off May 5 and runs every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday Cheers kicks off May 5 and runs every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running concert series has announced its 2023 concert series lineup!

The concert series will kick off its 38th season at Brown’s Island on May 5 and will be every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s the 2023 concert series lineup:

May 5

  • Snail Mail
  • Water From Your Eyes
  • Dazy

May 12

  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Chris Leggett & The Copper Line

May 26

  • Butcher Brown
  • Celler Dwellers
  • Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers

June 2

  • Sampa The Great
  • Kenneka Cook

June 9

  • Watchhouse
  • Palmyra

June 16

  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Piranha Rama

June 23

  • The Vegabonds
  • Kind Hearted Strangers

June 30

  • Flipturn
  • Holy Roller

All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free!

