Here’s Friday Cheers 2023 concert series lineup
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running concert series has announced its 2023 concert series lineup!
The concert series will kick off its 38th season at Brown’s Island on May 5 and will be every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s the 2023 concert series lineup:
May 5
- Snail Mail
- Water From Your Eyes
- Dazy
May 12
- Sierra Ferrell
- Chris Leggett & The Copper Line
May 26
- Butcher Brown
- Celler Dwellers
- Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers
June 2
- Sampa The Great
- Kenneka Cook
June 9
- Watchhouse
- Palmyra
June 16
- Tank and the Bangas
- Piranha Rama
June 23
- The Vegabonds
- Kind Hearted Strangers
June 30
- Flipturn
- Holy Roller
All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.