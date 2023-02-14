Here’s Friday Cheers 2023 concert series lineup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running concert series has announced its 2023 concert series lineup!

The concert series will kick off its 38th season at Brown’s Island on May 5 and will be every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s the 2023 concert series lineup:

May 5

Snail Mail

Water From Your Eyes

Dazy

May 12

Sierra Ferrell

Chris Leggett & The Copper Line

May 26

Butcher Brown

Celler Dwellers

Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers

June 2

Sampa The Great

Kenneka Cook

June 9

Watchhouse

Palmyra

June 16

Tank and the Bangas

Piranha Rama

June 23

The Vegabonds

Kind Hearted Strangers

June 30

Flipturn

Holy Roller

All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free!

