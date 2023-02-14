Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it has added two nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport.

The “summer seasonal” flights from RIC to Long Island-Islip, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.

Breeze currently offers flights from Richmond to

Charleston, South Carolina

Hartford, Connecticut

Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana

Phoenix, Arizona

San Francisco, California

Tampa, Florida

The new flights start at $39 for a one-way ticket.

Visit flybreeze.com for more information and to book a ticket.

