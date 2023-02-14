Your Money with Carlson Financial
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC

The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.(Breeze Airways)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it has added two nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport.

The “summer seasonal” flights from RIC to Long Island-Islip, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.

Breeze currently offers flights from Richmond to

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • San Francisco, California
  • Tampa, Florida

The new flights start at $39 for a one-way ticket.

Visit flybreeze.com for more information and to book a ticket.

