Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it has added two nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport.
The “summer seasonal” flights from RIC to Long Island-Islip, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze currently offers flights from Richmond to
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Phoenix, Arizona
- San Francisco, California
- Tampa, Florida
The new flights start at $39 for a one-way ticket.
Visit flybreeze.com for more information and to book a ticket.
