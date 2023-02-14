Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

LIVE: Biden speaks to National Association of Counties

Biden delivers a keynote address during the National Association of Counties. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Latest News

The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, said she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asks for help capturing pet serval on the loose
Rodriguez’s guilty plea comes about two weeks before jury selection was supposed to begin in...
Man who used stun gun on cop in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
A White House official says a leading theory is that the objects shot down were "benign"...
White House says balloons were possibly benign
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history