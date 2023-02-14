Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Latest News

The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, said she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asks for help capturing pet serval on the loose
Rodriguez’s guilty plea comes about two weeks before jury selection was supposed to begin in...
Man who used stun gun on cop in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
A White House official says a leading theory is that the objects shot down were "benign"...
White House says balloons were possibly benign
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history