Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner

GreenCity announces partnership with ASM Global.
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.(Henrico County Government)
By Macy Moors
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s big announcement on Monday is setting the stage for the largest private development undertaking in its history.

A 17-thousand-seat arena is coming to the Richmond region.

“Henrico has been eager to see this development come to fruition,” Henrico Board Chairman Frank Thornton said.

GreenCity developers announced Monday that they’re partnering with ASM Global, which will run its operations.

“We believe this is the optimal location in the greater region for a new arena,” ASM Global Executive Vice President of Development Liam Thornton said.

The 2.3 billion-dollar GreenCity development will sit along I-95 between East Parham Road and I-295.

The 204-acre property will be designed for concerts, family shows, as well as sports and tournaments.

This agreement between GreenCity developers and ASM Global will also provide main street retail and hospitality features.

“Y’all get ready for some show time all the time because it’s coming,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management company and producer of live event experiences, with over 350 venues worldwide.

Vithoulkas says the arena intends to support upwards of 8,100 jobs, 620 million dollars in labor income and 1.4 billion dollars in overall economic impact, all focusing on sustainability.

Henrico Board Chairman Frank Thornton, who represents Fairfield District, says it pays going green.

“There’s no other place I’ve heard call an eco-district. This is going to set us apart. I’m proud of it, and I hope everyone else will be proud of it too,” Thornton said.

Henrico will issue and sell bonds to finance the project, and on-site revenue will be used to pay it off.

Henrico County announced the GreenCity proposal back in 2020.

The designing process is set to be complete by the fall.

Henrico won’t break ground on construction until 2024. The development is expected to be complete by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

Latest News

Expert advice for managing your finances as a couple
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
A host of new turn lanes and improved pedestrian crossings are on the horizon for part of...
Safety improvements coming to portion of Richmond’s Chamberlayne Avenue