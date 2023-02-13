‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s big announcement on Monday is setting the stage for the largest private development undertaking in its history.

A 17-thousand-seat arena is coming to the Richmond region.

“Henrico has been eager to see this development come to fruition,” Henrico Board Chairman Frank Thornton said.

GreenCity developers announced Monday that they’re partnering with ASM Global, which will run its operations.

“We believe this is the optimal location in the greater region for a new arena,” ASM Global Executive Vice President of Development Liam Thornton said.

The 2.3 billion-dollar GreenCity development will sit along I-95 between East Parham Road and I-295.

The 204-acre property will be designed for concerts, family shows, as well as sports and tournaments.

This agreement between GreenCity developers and ASM Global will also provide main street retail and hospitality features.

“Y’all get ready for some show time all the time because it’s coming,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management company and producer of live event experiences, with over 350 venues worldwide.

Vithoulkas says the arena intends to support upwards of 8,100 jobs, 620 million dollars in labor income and 1.4 billion dollars in overall economic impact, all focusing on sustainability.

Henrico Board Chairman Frank Thornton, who represents Fairfield District, says it pays going green.

“There’s no other place I’ve heard call an eco-district. This is going to set us apart. I’m proud of it, and I hope everyone else will be proud of it too,” Thornton said.

Henrico will issue and sell bonds to finance the project, and on-site revenue will be used to pay it off.

Henrico County announced the GreenCity proposal back in 2020.

The designing process is set to be complete by the fall.

Henrico won’t break ground on construction until 2024. The development is expected to be complete by 2026.

