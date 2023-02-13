Safety improvements coming to portion of Richmond’s Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A host of new turn lanes and improved pedestrian crossings are on the horizon for part of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. They’ll be spread out, mainly at busier intersections.

“Traffic on Chamberlayne has always been an issue, especially with speeding,” said Richmond City Councilor Ann-Frances Lambert.

The improvements, part of a partnership with VDOT’s Project Pipeline, are meant to deal with growing safety concerns over the stretch of road for both drivers and pedestrians. Design work and applications for most of the projects are done.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for bad things to happen. I wish the road was slower. I wish that they had better facilities for pedestrians to make sure they are able to cross safely,” said Jason James, who lives on Richmond’s northside.

James lives not far from Chamberlayne Avenue and is always worried when his son is walking the area.

“I think it needs a lot of improvement. I actually experience it on a regular basis. I have a son who rides his bike to a friend’s house and walks to Henderson Middle School, which means crossing Chamberlayne almost every day of the week,” said James.

Chamberlayne Avenue had the highest crash rate last year in the city. Over the last five years, the stretch of road saw 113 crashes.

South of where those projects will be done, Richmond City Councilor Ann-Frances Lambert says they will also work to find money to address other parts of Chamberlayne Avenue.

“The police department is stepping up its traffic enforcement division. There are some lights and some traffic calming measures that are being implemented, but it’s a work in progress,” said Councilor Lambert.

The construction for all three phases of Project Pipeline is estimated at $26 million and could take up to seven years to complete.

