RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and project-based voucher waitlists for different bedroom sizes Thursday, Feb. 27.

RRHA says a project-based voucher (PBV) is a housing choice voucher in which the subsidies stay with the unit, not the person with the voucher.

The pre-application period for PBV waitlists ends March 3 but will stay open for specific bedroom sizes.

“RRHA is making significant strides to house more people on our current waiting list. Our goal continues to be to minimize the impact of those on other waitlists who are in need of housing by reopening them when we are able to cut the wait time down to less than six months for housing,” said RRHA Chief Executive Officer Steven Nesmith.

Four of the six waitlist communities are new to RRHA’s portfolio. The waitlists opening on Feb. 27 include:

Public Housing: four and five-bedroom units in various communities

Armstrong Renaissance 2B (62 and older): one and two-bedroom units

Cool Lane Apartments: studio and one-bedroom units

Urbana at Hioaks: two and three-bedroom units

The Heights at Brady Square: one (1), two and three-bedroom units

Brook Villas: two and three-bedroom units

Click/tap here to apply to the RRHA waitlist.

