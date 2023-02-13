Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and project-based voucher waitlists for different bedroom sizes.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and project-based voucher waitlists for different bedroom sizes Thursday, Feb. 27.

RRHA says a project-based voucher (PBV) is a housing choice voucher in which the subsidies stay with the unit, not the person with the voucher.

The pre-application period for PBV waitlists ends March 3 but will stay open for specific bedroom sizes.

“RRHA is making significant strides to house more people on our current waiting list. Our goal continues to be to minimize the impact of those on other waitlists who are in need of housing by reopening them when we are able to cut the wait time down to less than six months for housing,” said RRHA Chief Executive Officer Steven Nesmith.

Four of the six waitlist communities are new to RRHA’s portfolio. The waitlists opening on Feb. 27 include:

  • Public Housing: four and five-bedroom units in various communities
  • Armstrong Renaissance 2B (62 and older): one and two-bedroom units
  • Cool Lane Apartments: studio and one-bedroom units 
  • Urbana at Hioaks: two and three-bedroom units
  • The Heights at Brady Square: one (1), two and three-bedroom units 
  • Brook Villas: two and three-bedroom units 

Click/tap here to apply to the RRHA waitlist.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

Latest News

A host of new turn lanes and improved pedestrian crossings are on the horizon for part of...
Safety improvements coming to portion of Richmond’s Chamberlayne Avenue
Virginia’s state superintendent of public schools announced the launch of “Engage Virginia,” a...
Pandemic recovery program available for students
Virginia Repertory Theater announces 3 new shows through August
Virginia Repertory Theater announces 3 new shows through August
Here's the best and worst Super Bowl ads
Here's the best and worst Super Bowl ads