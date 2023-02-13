Richmond SPCA to host 21st annual Dog Jog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Furry friends and family are invited to attend Richmond SPCA’s fundraising Dog Jog and 5k Run on Saturday, March 25.

Presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, the pet-friendly event will feature a 20-Years No Kill Anniversary Block Party celebration with bands, food trucks, a marketplace and adult beverages for sale.

“We had such great feedback after last year’s block party,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry. “We had a wonderful turnout from former adopters, family, friends and the Richmond animal-loving community at large; we wanted to have an opportunity to celebrate an event like that every year. It made sense to add a festival-like atmosphere to the Dog Jog, which is already a beloved family-friendly event.”

The block party will be free for everyone to attend thanks to generous sponsorship from Moore Subaru however guests are encouraged to donate.

“We will happily accept a suggested donation of $5, which will contribute to our goal to raise $205,000 that day to support our important work in the year ahead,” said Kingry.

Funds raised during this event will be donated to Richmond SPCA to assist homeless animals with lifesaving programs and services such as low-cost veterinary care, free behavior helpline, training classes and youth activities.

Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the nonprofit’s humane center on Hermitage Road.

The event will begin with the 5k Run at 10 a.m. followed by Little Paws Kids Fun Run at 11 a.m. The Dog Jog will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by the free block party from noon to 5 p.m.

5k run and Dog Jog participants will be required to register. Early bird pricing is available until Wednesday, March 1, participants will have a chance to save $10 off the $45 event.

The first 1000 race participants will receive a T-shirt designed by local tattoo artist Jelena N. featuring the Richmond SPCA’s 2022-2023 mascots Nita and Willa, a medal and a goodie bag filled with swag from event sponsors.

