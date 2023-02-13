Your Money with Carlson Financial
Prince George County Public Schools host two day recruiting event

Prince George County Public Schools
Prince George County Public Schools(Prince George County Public Schools)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Prince George, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders at Prince George County Public schools are looking to connect with new and experienced teachers with a two-day event geared towards finding the best educators for the students of Prince George County.

Prince George County Public schools will be hosting a two-day job fair to find a variety of educators who specialize in different categories such as; Elementary Education, Early Childhood Special Education, Secondary-Level Teaching in English, History, Math, and Science, Athletic Coaching, Paraprofessionals and Library Media Specialists.

The two-day job fair event will begin on Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prince George School Board Office at 6410 Courts Drive. The event will continue on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early applicants who qualify for licensed teaching positions will have the opportunity to receive up to a $1000 early sign-on bonus for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Various stipends will be offered to candidates who are critically needed such as Special Education Teachers $2,000, Career & Technical Education teachers $1,500, Math teachers $1,500 and Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding $450.

School division leaders will be in attendance to share information and conduct interviews with potential candidates. Virtual interviews will also be available for those who cannot attend. Participants interested in a virtual interview should email jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.

Appointments are now being accepted and attendees are being encouraged to register online.

Walk in’s are welcome and participants who may be interested in opportunities in other departments such as support services, transportation, and student services, are also invited to attend the event.

For more information click here.

