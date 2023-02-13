Pandemic recovery program available for students

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s state superintendent of public instruction announced the launch of “Engage Virginia,” a recovery and coaching program to help students who’ve fallen behind during the pandemic.

The child’s school division just needs to opt in and then refer students and families to the program, which can help students who have struggled with grades, attendance or mental health issues.

Parents can also register their children directly.

Support includes 24-7 tutoring, homework assistance, test preparation, and even feedback on resumes and cover letters.

Click/tap here for more information.

