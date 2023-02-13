Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know: Super Bowl champions announced, Richmond votes on traffic safety, Schools close for special election

Kansas City Chief fans came out on top after a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl once again, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 in a close game that came down to the wire.

The Chiefs hit a last-minute field goal securing the win, making it the second Super Bowl Championship for Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rihanna also hit the stage for the first time since 2018 to perform her best hits in the Super Bowl Half time show.

She made a grand entrance flying high over the field in a red jumpsuit showcasing her baby bump.

Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Richmond City Council To Vote On Traffic Safety Improvement Projects

Today Richmond City leaders will look at using millions of dollars to make traffic safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

The improvements will include adding curb extensions on Main and Cary St. and traffic calming measures on Forrest Hill Avenue.

The city will also vote on using more than $12 million for new sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting at three major bus stops.

The vote is set for today at the City Council meeting starting at 6 p.m.

U.S. Shoots Down Another Unknown Object

On Sunday, the US military shot down another unknown object flying at 20 thousand feet over Michigan’s upper peninsula at President Biden’s request.

According to the Pentagon, an F-16 fighter jet shot down the high-flying octagon-shaped object because it was considered a flight hazard.

The department of defense says the object shot down did not resemble the suspected Chinese spy balloon previously shot down last week.

Recovery efforts for the down balloons are still underway.

Earthquake Rescues Continue With More Than 34,00 Dead In Turkey, Syria

With more than 30 thousand dead, rescue efforts are now turning into recovery efforts.

More than 100 people have been arrested for shoddy construction work that could have cost lives.

Many people have been displaced and are now relying on international aid for assistance.

Acknowledging the stress from Syrians, The U.N Emergency Relief Coordinator says “The world failed the people of Syria, they feel abandoned.”

Schools Close For Special Election

Schools in Richmond will be closing for a special election to fill the late Congressman Donald Mceachin’s seat.

Henrico, Hopewell, and Petersburg schools will be closed and students in Chesterfield and Brunswick schools will be sent home with schoolwork.

The Special General Election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Another Week of Warm Weather

We are headed into a spring-like pattern for the week ahead. Today temperatures will maintain highs in the low 60s.

