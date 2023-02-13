Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a chilly, wet Sunday, it’s right back to a spring-like pattern for the week ahead

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Could be up to 1″ in spots. Temperatures tumble in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.