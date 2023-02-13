Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm again

Spring weather pattern takes a hold AGAIN with no snow in sight
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a chilly, wet Sunday, it’s right back to a spring-like pattern for the week ahead

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Could be up to 1″ in spots. Temperatures tumble in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect

Latest News

Forecast: Dry and warmer start to the work week!
Forecast: Soaking rain, gusty winds ahead on Sunday
It’s back to Winter this weekend with a cold, rainy, windy Sunday
Forecast: Cooler weekend with a soaking rain on Sunday
Forecast: Cooler weekend with a soaking rain on Sunday