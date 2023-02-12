Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots.

A short while later, police reported to a nearby hospital where two men arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Richmond Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

