Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that killed one man outside of a restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Maison Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

After initial investigations, police say a fight took place outside the restaurant which resulted in the victim being shot.

Detectives have identified and obtained warrants for Gustavo Papalini Dosreis Neves, 19, for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and for Estenban Alejandro Flores Marquez, 23, for reckless handling of a firearm and being an accessory after the fact in a homicide.

Dosreis Neves, from Henrico, was apprehended in Newark, N.J. and is in custody there on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. He has not yet been served his Chesterfield warrants.

Flores Marquez, of North Chesterfield, was arrested in Chesterfield County Thursday, and he is currently in custody at Chesterfield County jail.

Police are continuing their investigation, anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Henrico Police investigate after man hit and killed by train.
Police investigate after man hit and killed by train in Henrico
Residents spoke with developers on their questions about the project.
Church Hill neighbors meet to discuss proposed expansion of affordable housing
A person was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say they were hit by a car in...
Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Dinwiddie County
Residents in the Church Hill neighborhood met Thursday night to discuss a proposal for a senior...
Church Hill neighbors meet to discuss proposed expansion of affordable housing
Police say the person was seriously injured in the incident.
Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Dinwiddie County