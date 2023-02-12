Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that killed one man outside of a restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Maison Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

After initial investigations, police say a fight took place outside the restaurant which resulted in the victim being shot.

Detectives have identified and obtained warrants for Gustavo Papalini Dosreis Neves, 19, for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and for Estenban Alejandro Flores Marquez, 23, for reckless handling of a firearm and being an accessory after the fact in a homicide.

Dosreis Neves, from Henrico, was apprehended in Newark, N.J. and is in custody there on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. He has not yet been served his Chesterfield warrants.

Flores Marquez, of North Chesterfield, was arrested in Chesterfield County Thursday, and he is currently in custody at Chesterfield County jail.

Police are continuing their investigation, anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

