Sunday Forecast: Rain and sleet this morning, rain continues all day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a soaking rain with heavy downpours and gusty winds today.

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a soaking 1-inch (or more) rain likely. Sleet is falling this morning, we will quickly transition to all-rain. Wind northeast 10-15mph, gusts exceeding 25mph. Highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Tracking the potential for a strong cold front. At this point, rain appears likely. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

