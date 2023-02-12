Sunday Forecast: Rain and sleet this morning, rain continues all day
Reports of sleet falling this morning, no accumulation expected
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a soaking rain with heavy downpours and gusty winds today.
Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a soaking 1-inch (or more) rain likely. Sleet is falling this morning, we will quickly transition to all-rain. Wind northeast 10-15mph, gusts exceeding 25mph. Highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Tracking the potential for a strong cold front. At this point, rain appears likely. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
