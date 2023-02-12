Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park
The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Driver injured following drive-by shooting along I-95
Javaris Turner was arrested in Henrico County shortly after the shooting.
18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

Latest News

The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week