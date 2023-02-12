‘Playing With Light’ exhibition now open at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Visitors of the Science Museum of Virginia will have the opportunity to see the light in a new way.

Now featuring “Playing with Light,” guests will experience a new touring exhibition that reveals the science behind light while exploring a variety of science disciplines and more than 20 interactive experiences.

“While most of us probably take it for granted because we’re surrounded by it, light plays a vital role in our daily lives,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education. “The word light encompasses so much; we forget just how much that general term includes and that it’s more than just visible light. This exhibition covers the full spectrum of light so guests can understand the many pieces and parts and recognize their differences.”

Created by Scitech and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, “Playing With Light” will feature many fun activities for all ages. Guests will have a chance to sneak past a laser light security block, step inside a giant kaleidoscope, “draw” with infrared “paint,” freeze their shadow, make a laser beam bounce across water and build their own powerful telescope.

With 21 full-body interactive exhibits, “Playing With Light” will also explore vision, the beauty of rainbows, fiber optic communication, holographic security, laser surgery and much more.

“Guests of all ages will appreciate that this exhibition reveals how science helps us explain and describe light in a fun and engaging way,” Purdum added. “Everyone who experiences the hands-on stations and experiments with the lasers, lenses and lights will leave with a better understanding of the world around us.”

“Playing With Light” will be on display from Friday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, August 20.

The Science Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will open seven days a week starting Monday, March 6.

