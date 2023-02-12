Your Money with Carlson Financial
Local sports bars prepare for fans on Super Bowl Sunday

Sports bar
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s the main event for lots of sports fans every year, Super Bowl Sunday.

“We are either at a party or have a party every year,” said sports fan Terry Bullard.

There’s something for everyone. Many get excited to watch the game for the football, the food, or other reasons.

”Another excuse for eating and drinking...usually we make it to about half time and then go to bed,” Bullard explained.

Local sports bars like Home Team Grill in Richmond love the game too. They spend extra time making their eatery as fun as possible for fans by adding decorations and menu specials for the big night.

“The Super Bowl is always a little bittersweet we love football season and this is always the big end but we always try to have a good time,” stated Mark Overby who is the owner of Home Team Grill.

Overby says that the Super Bowl always brings in a packed house. For Super Bowl 57 they reserved three quarters of the restaurant leaving mostly standing room only.

Another big way they bring in more business during the game is lots of to go orders. They say wings are one of their best sellers.

“So a lot of platters and things like that,” Overby said.

Whether you enjoy the game at your local sports bar or at home on your couch local bars say they appreciate your business.

“This is a great day for us,” Overby explained.

