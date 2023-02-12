Henrico Humane Society hosts 22nd annual Pet Expo

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and their furry friends are invited to attend Henrico’s Humane Society’s 22nd annual Pet Expo on Saturday, February 25.

Henrico Humane Society is a foster-based, non-profit organization that rescues dogs and cats from across Central Virginia to find them forever homes.

Pet Expo is a family and pet-friendly event featuring a full day of activities. The event will include a pet parade, puppy and Dachshund races, dog contests, a lure course, dog adoptions and several silent auctions. Kids will also have the chance to adopt a stuffed animal.

“The Pet Expo combines family fun with pet-friendly events and activities for everyone,” HHS Vice President and event organizer Melissa Golden said. “As our flagship fundraising event for more than two decades, the Pet Expo enables us to continue to rescue animals and provide the medical care and support so many of them need before they can be adopted.”

More than fifty vendors will attend to sell pet-related products and services such as collars, toys, treats and obedience training.

Pet Expo will also give one lucky winner a chance to win $5,000 with a 50/50 raffle. All supporters are welcome to join the raffle by purchasing a ticket for $10 online or at the event. The raffle winner will be announced at the Pet Expo, and attendance is not required to win.

The event will take place at Richmond Raceway Complex at 600 E. Laburnum Ave on Saturday, Feb.25, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults at the door and $5 for children ages 6-12; children under six and pets are free. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 before the event. All proceeds benefit Henrico Humane Society.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.