City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.

“I think it’s great I think that the planning and all of that is up for a challenge with people that live in these areas because of maybe just past experiences,” said community stakeholder Josette Coleman.

While they’re looking for community feedback, the city already has some very specific goals in mind that they want to accomplish.

”There’s also goals to reconnect Jackson Ward over the highway to build kind of like a bridge park over the highway to bring back that community that was separated by the highway,” explained Maritza Pechin who serves as the Deputy Director for Equitable Development for the city of Richmond.

Housing redevelopment of Gilpin Court is another major task the city plans to take on.

”They’re living in housing that was developed as early as the 1940′s and the 1970′s a lot of it needs repair...everyone wants to see new housing at Gilpin Court. Redevelopment of the entire property into a mixed income mixed use community,” Pechin said.

Costs for the redevelopment will be covered under a choice neighborhood planning grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city is still figuring out a timeline for when all of this will happen as work continues to finalize plans.

“Well we want to make sure that everything’s very well planned out and prepared before starting so I think it’s going to be in the next couple of years I’d say 3-5 before we really start developing but you’ll see us getting residents prepared in the meantime so they’re ready for their next steps,” stated Alicia Garcia with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Two more community sessions are scheduled to be held this year, similar to Saturday’s event. One will be in May and the other in October.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.