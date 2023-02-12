Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a convenience store.

According to police, a man entered a 7-11 convenience store on the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, displayed a knife and demanded money from a store employee.

The employee handed over the money and the suspect left the store on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black male wearing black pants, a black shirt with a black jacket, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

