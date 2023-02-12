7 residents displaced after house fire in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The American Red Cross is now assisting seven residents following a house fire in Stafford County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 12, Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road due to reports of a house fire from a passerby in the area.

Station 3 Widewater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene within moments to find that the fire had extended into the home, including the wall, attic and other spaces.

Due to the home’s unique structure, which also appeared to be subdivided into apartments, first responders endured many challenges putting out the flames.

The fire was under control within two hours, and all five residents and four animals in the home were able to make it out safely. There were no injuries reported.

According to Stafford County Fire & Rescue, smoke alarms appeared to be inside the home but did not sound at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

