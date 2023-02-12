One man injured following shooting at chesterfield restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a chesterfield restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After initial investigations, police say a fight took place outside the restaurant which resulted in the victim being shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

