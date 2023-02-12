Your Money with Carlson Financial
One man injured following shooting at chesterfield restaurant

The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.
The shooting happened near 35th and Missouri avenues.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a chesterfield restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After initial investigations, police say a fight took place outside the restaurant which resulted in the victim being shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

