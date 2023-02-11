Weekend Forecast: Cooler, steady rain and breezy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow or sleet is possible at the onset of the rain event, late Saturday night/Sunday morning. Little accumulation is expected, rain quickly takes over.

Saturday: Cooler and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a soaking 1-inch (or more) rain likely. Snow or sleet at the onset late Saturday night/early Sunday morning is possible. Little accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces possible. We transition to all rain. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Monday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Tracking the potential for a strong cold front. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

