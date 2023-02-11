Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia ABC to host Van Winkle products lottery

Virginia ABC held a separate lottery event for mixed beverage licensees with these offerings.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The whiskey declared the hardest to find will soon become available for purchase for a few lucky Virginia ABC customers.

To ensure equal distribution, several products from the highly sought-after Van Winkle line will be available for purchase through the Virginia ABC online lotteries in February and March.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb 19 lottery participants will have the opportunity to enter online for a chance to win a 10-year Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon, 12-year Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon or a 13-year Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye. All winners of this raffle will be notified by Monday, March 13.

On Wednesday, March, 8 through Sunday, March 12 lottery participants will have the opportunity to enter online for a chance to win a 15-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve, 20-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve or a 23-year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve. All winners of this raffle will be notified by Monday, April 3.

Lottery entry forms will be available for five days; all entries received during this period will have the chance to win. The lottery is only open to Virginia residents who are 21 and older. Winners will be selected randomly, and an id will be required at the time of purchase. The name and address on the id will also need to match the name and address on the winner’s entry.

For more information click here.

