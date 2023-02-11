RACC having Valentine’s Day adoption special to find your furr-ever love

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to get some pets a little extra love, maybe even some new homes, this Valentine’s Day.

The rescue is running an adoption special from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12. Adoption fees are down from $100 to $14.

In the past 2 days, RACC says they have taken in 17 dogs and one cat, making them packed full.

The hope is people will open their hearts and homes to some of these pets.

RACC opens at noon on the weekends and closes at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave.

