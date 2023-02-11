Your Money with Carlson Financial
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies

RACC say Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the rescue made the...
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline.

Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of Carrington Street. When she went into the rescue’s care, they said they could barely feel a pulse.

RACC says she developed pneumonia, and her quality of life quickly changed. Test results revealed the dog had toxoplasmosis, an illness that results from an infection with a common parasite found in cat feces and contaminated food. Which they say accounts for her muscle loss and esophagus/stomach issues.

Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the rescue made the tough decision to euthanize her.

“Magnolia deserved better, and we wish we could have saved her,” RACC said in the post.

They also thanked the staff of Virginia Veterinary Centers for trying their hardest to save Magnolia until the very end.

The center says Magnolia’s puppy, Margo, is doing great and will be available for adoption shortly.

