Community reflects one year after Fox Elementary Fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, students and city leaders gathered at the playground of William Fox Elementary School Friday evening to reflect on the progress that’s been made one year after a fire destroyed the more than 110-year-old school.

While many shed tears a year ago, laughter was heard again behind the school as kids enjoyed the reopened playground.

“We went on the monkey bars, and it was really fun because we were like, let me go first,” two students said.

From removing debris to adding supporting structures and a temporary roof still to come, city leaders say there is a lot to be excited about.

“It’s just amazing today to be back here. I just wish it was built to see, but I know it’s going to be built,” Richmond School Board member Mariah White said.

While many were enjoying the community space that reopened two weeks ago, students like Annie Sotdoius said they can’t help but still miss their perfect school.

“From a scale of one to ten, it was about a solid ten,” Sotdoius said.

She said she still thinks about the flames and smoke from that night.

“As soon as I heard it, I was just all up in tears, and I just couldn’t pull myself together,” Sotdoius said.

Parents like Julian Pozzi, also an alumnus of Fox, said they can’t help but think the sadness still lingers.

“I mean, the school just holds so many memories for me as a place that brought me in as an immigrant and helped me understand how to fit in,” Pozzi said. “So to have my kids go through it was really like a dream.”

Like many other parents, Pozzi wants to see the school back to its former glory sooner rather than later.

City leaders say the cost to rebuild Fox will be around $25 million.

Fox Elementary was insured for about $13 million, and the school division is looking to use some of the $200 million allocated from the city for school construction funds.

However, that money will go to other projects, including George Wythe, which many in the Fox community understand.

Instead, Fox’s PTA and city leaders are also pushing for parents to call on their legislators and the governor to help fund rebuilding the school.

”What is the hold-up? There are so many things that we could do to bring it together,” Tania Fernandez, a parent, said. “This is a community that is willing to pitch in whatever way it asked, and it’s just frustrating to see that it’s a very slow machine moving behind this.”

