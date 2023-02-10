Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents.

Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated.

She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been hit by car in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

61-year-old Thomas Sotos, 61, of Henrico was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Childress did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Police later found Childress at a car repair shop hours after the accident. Officers responded and determined that Childress was the only driver of the vehicle. Police said the car was missing the same parts that were found at the scene.

