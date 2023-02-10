Your Money with Carlson Financial
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

