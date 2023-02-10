Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at VCU are currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
25 year old K’Von Wallace began his football career at Highland Springs High School.
Henrico native playing for Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
29-year-old Cameron Jones lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday.
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15...
‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000
New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and...
News to Know: Community mourns teacher & coach; School division tests metal detectors; Temps hit 70°

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, and Nigel Havers appear at...
Hugh Hudson, ‘Chariots of Fire’ director, dead at 86