Roanoke native Ronde Barber elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A graduate of Cave Spring High School and the University of Virginia, Barber played for the Buccaneers from 1997 to 2012.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback and Roanoke native Ronde Barber was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Thursday.

A graduate of Cave Spring High School, Barber played for the Bucs from 1997 to 2012, racking up 1,251 tackles, 28 sacks and 47 interceptions over his career.

Barber was a five-time NFL All-Pro and also received five Pro Bowl nominations. He earned a ring in Tampa’s Super Bowl XXXVII championship over the Raiders.

After graduating from Cave Spring, Ronde and his brother, Tiki, both went on to play college football at Virginia. Ronde was named ACC Rookie of the Year in 1994 and his No. 19 jersey is retired by the Cavaliers.

The Buccaneers selected Barber in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Now, 26 years later, he is a Hall of Famer!

