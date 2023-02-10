Richmond Fire Dept. to host blood drive honoring firefighter battling Leukemia

Your Money with Carlson Financial
On Feb. 15, RFD along with the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in honor of Firefighter Jonathan Clarke.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of their own as he battles Leukemia.

On Feb. 15, RFD along with the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Richmond Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of Firefighter Jonathan Clarke.

“Firefighter Jonathan Clarke was diagnosed with Leukemia in May 2022, after a visit with his primary care physician. He has been with the Richmond Fire Department for almost 19 years. His prognosis is good,” a spokesperson for RFD said.

The blood drive will be located in Room E10 on the first floor of the Richmond Convention Center - near the entrance at East Marshall Street and North 3rd Street.

Those interested can make an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The sponsor keyword is “GRCC.”

Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email as a thank you.

