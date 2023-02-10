Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RIC traveler claims gun isn’t his after being caught by TSA

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A traveler at Richmond International Airport claims that a gun found in his carry-on bag by Transportation Security Administration officers doesn’t belong to him.

On Thursday, TSA officers found the loaded .22 caliber handgun at a security checkpoint before the Chester, Va. resident boarded his flight.

Airport police took the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

Shortly after, the man claimed that the gun and the carry-on bag did not belong to him. He claimed they belonged to his father, and as such, he said he did not know he was carrying a loaded gun.

In addition to the citation, TSA says the man now faces a stiff financial penalty of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a record high of 24 firearms were caught at RIC checkpoints in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at VCU are currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
29-year-old Cameron Jones lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday.
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15...
‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000
New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and...
News to Know: Community mourns teacher & coach; School division tests metal detectors; Temps hit 70°
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

25 year old K’Von Wallace began his football career at Highland Springs High School.
Henrico native playing for Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
29-year-old Cameron Jones lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday.
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
The Fox Elementary School PTA will host an information session for families at the school's...
Fox Elementary PTA to host info session nearly 1 year after fire
Saturday marks one year since the massive three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond.
News to Know: Deadly shooting in broad daylight; One year since school fire; Chick-fil-A testing out new sandwich