RIC traveler claims gun isn’t his after being caught by TSA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A traveler at Richmond International Airport claims that a gun found in his carry-on bag by Transportation Security Administration officers doesn’t belong to him.

On Thursday, TSA officers found the loaded .22 caliber handgun at a security checkpoint before the Chester, Va. resident boarded his flight.

Airport police took the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

Shortly after, the man claimed that the gun and the carry-on bag did not belong to him. He claimed they belonged to his father, and as such, he said he did not know he was carrying a loaded gun.

In addition to the citation, TSA says the man now faces a stiff financial penalty of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a record high of 24 firearms were caught at RIC checkpoints in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.