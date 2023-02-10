News to Know: Deadly shooting in broad daylight; One year since school fire; Chick-fil-A testing out new sandwich

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Man Killed, Woman Injured in Afternoon Shooting

On Thursday just after 2 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the corner of East Broad Street and 3rd Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot dead on the sidewalk. A woman was also found with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Woman Pleads Guilty to Deadly Hit-and-Run

Police say back in April, 61-year-old Thomas Sotos was taking out the trash at his home on Monument Ave. when a woman veered off the road and hit him.

24-year-old Ciera Childress was arrested nearly six hours later.

According to court documents, Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and multiple other charges. Her sentencing is set for April.

This Weekend Marks 1 Year Since Fox Elementary Fire

On Friday, the Fox community will gather in honor of the anniversary.

The PTA will host a family-friendly information session at the newly reopened playground at the school.

They’re expected to talk about the current state of reconstruction and funding shortfalls.

Heads Up Chick-fil-A Fans!

Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich (Chick-fil-A)

Starting Monday, people will be able to buy the first-ever Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich for a limited time.

The promotion will only be offered in Denver, Colorado - Charleston, South Carolina, and the Greensboro-triad region in North Carolina.

Very Warm End to the Week!

Friday will be another warm-for-February day, but winter will return this weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

