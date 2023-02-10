Your Money with Carlson Financial
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

There were many first responders at the Happy Trees on Roane Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night.

There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse.

They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they may have found.

Police say an investigation is still underway.

