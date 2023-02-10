Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
Feb. 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night.
There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse.
They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they may have found.
Police say an investigation is still underway.
