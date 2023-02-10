Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny and very warm again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another warm-for-February day, then winter hits this weekend with an inch or more of COLD rain on Sunday

Friday: Partly sunny with high clouds thickening during the afternoon. Highs in the upper-60s.

Saturday: Chilly and breezy. Wind north 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows near 40°, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a soaking 1-inch rain likely. Snow or sleet at the onset Saturday night or early Sunday morning is possible, mainly north and west of RVA. No accumulation is expected. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-40s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.