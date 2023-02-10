Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fox Elementary roof work to start soon, division battling insurance company

By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At William F. Fox Elementary School debris removal work is complete along with stabilization efforts to make sure the walls don’t collapse. Last February, a fire gutted the century-old building.

“It’s coming along and we know that we will be back here. We’re working together,” said Mariah White, RPS Board Member.

Richmond Public School Superintendent Jason Kamras says the elementary school renovation should cost about $25 million. The division is still battling the insurance company to get more money.

“We’re hoping that we will get the money from the insurance. Right now we do have an attorney and it is in litigation. We are hoping the insurance company will give us the money that we need,” said White.

Fox Elementary was insured for about $13 million, leaving a potential funding gap. School leaders are hopeful they will prevail and receive more insurance money than first thought.

“We’re not sure if the insurance payment will cover all of that. We’re still working through that. Even if it doesn’t the city of Richmond has allocated $200 million in school construction funds,” said Jason Kamras, RPS Superintendent.

Come July 1, RPS will have that $200 million, and can use it to help cover any deficit over Fox Elementary School. But, that money is also supposed to be used to build a new George Wythe High School, among other projects.

“That will be the last option, dipping into the $200 million,” said White. “If we have to we will in order to build this school back, yes.”

School board members and city councilors are also urging the Virginia General Assembly to act. But over the weekend, a measure from State Delegate Jeff Bourne to set aside $15 million for Fox Elementary failed.

“That is where the focus needs to be. We want those dollars for all of the needs of our public schools,” said Katherine Jordan, Richmond City Councilor.

Meanwhile, Kamras says they expect students back inside Fox Elementary in Fall of 2025, and if they have luck on their side, maybe a little sooner.

