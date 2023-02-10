Fox Elementary PTA to host info session for families nearly 1 year after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marks one year since the massive three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond.

Last February, the fire gutted the century-old building, but work is underway to rebuild.

On Friday, the Fox Elementary School PTA will have an information session to talk about the current state of reconstruction and funding shortfalls.

Since the fire, students have been learning at Clark Springs Elementary School.

Investigators say the fire was an accident, but there was no indication of what started it.

Back in March, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras recommended restoring the building rather than tearing it down.

This recommendation came after Kamras received a safety report on the school’s current state. The report deemed the building unsafe and the only two options would have been to either demolish the building or renovate it from the inside.

“This just reaffirms what I’ve been saying all along, which is that Fox Elementary School will continue to be at 2300 Hanover Avenue,” Kamras said. “This recommendation that I’ve made is all about taking the next important step of making that a reality.”

Despite school leaders choosing to renovate the 100-year-old building, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The new floor plans for the school are still being tweaked, but the final roof plan drawings have been submitted to the city.

Friday’s information session will be at the school’s newly reopened playground at 5 p.m.

