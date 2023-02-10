Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fox Elementary PTA to host info session for families nearly 1 year after fire

The Fox Elementary School PTA will host an information session for families at the school's...
The Fox Elementary School PTA will host an information session for families at the school's playground Friday at 5 p.m.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marks one year since the massive three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond.

Last February, the fire gutted the century-old building, but work is underway to rebuild.

On Friday, the Fox Elementary School PTA will have an information session to talk about the current state of reconstruction and funding shortfalls.

Since the fire, students have been learning at Clark Springs Elementary School.

Investigators say the fire was an accident, but there was no indication of what started it.

Back in March, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras recommended restoring the building rather than tearing it down.

This recommendation came after Kamras received a safety report on the school’s current state. The report deemed the building unsafe and the only two options would have been to either demolish the building or renovate it from the inside.

“This just reaffirms what I’ve been saying all along, which is that Fox Elementary School will continue to be at 2300 Hanover Avenue,” Kamras said. “This recommendation that I’ve made is all about taking the next important step of making that a reality.”

Despite school leaders choosing to renovate the 100-year-old building, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The new floor plans for the school are still being tweaked, but the final roof plan drawings have been submitted to the city.

Friday’s information session will be at the school’s newly reopened playground at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at VCU are currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
29-year-old Cameron Jones lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday.
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15...
‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000
New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and...
News to Know: Community mourns teacher & coach; School division tests metal detectors; Temps hit 70°
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Police at VCU are currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
Ciera Childress
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run
Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated.
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Richmond woman Monday after she forced entry...
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home