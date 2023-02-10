Driver injured following drive-by shooting along I-95

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police are looking for a driver they say shot at another car along I-95 Thursday night.

On Feb. 9, just after 7:30 p.m., police say a Mercedes sedan was driving north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside the sedan near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the Toyota shot at the Mercedes several times and then sped away northbound on the interstate.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the driver of the silver Toyota Corolla can call VSP at 540-891-4108.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.