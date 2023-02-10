Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at VCU are currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
29-year-old Cameron Jones lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday.
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15...
‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000
New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and...
News to Know: Community mourns teacher & coach; School division tests metal detectors; Temps hit 70°
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
Defective: Recall Report
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
‘It just rang’: In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath