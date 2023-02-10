18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon.

Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson, 36, of Richmond, shot to death on the sidewalk. Officers say a woman was also shot, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspected vehicle and gave a description to police in the surrounding counties.

Henrico Police officers found the vehicle in Henrico and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Javaris Turner, of Richmond.

Turner has now been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond Police says additional charges are pending.

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards praised the swiftness of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation.

“Partnerships with exemplary law enforcement agencies like Henrico Police and VCU Police are key to a safer Richmond and a safer region,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “The rapid cooperation we received from the business community and the use of cutting-edge technology methods were also of paramount importance in this case. Law enforcement partners, community involvement, technology, and dedicated RPD professionals were all vital factors which led to a swift arrest in this investigation.”

Anyone with more information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

