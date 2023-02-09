TSA addresses increase of firearms found at RIC checkpoints

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A record high of 24 firearms were caught at Richmond International Airport Checkpoints in 2022. That’s two a month, a trend that’s already being matched in 2023.

This number doesn’t include guns that were improperly put in checked bags.

Transportation Security Officials say they’ve heard all of the excuses.

They’ll say “I forgot I had my gun with me,” or “My husband packed my bag,” or “My wife packed my bag,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Thursday.

“None of those excuses fly with us,” she said.

Every time someone is caught with a weapon at a checkpoint, it delays everyone else waiting to go through security and check their plane.

“If we detect a weapon, we close that lane,” said TSA official Robin “Chuck” Burke. “If you’re doing it through peak times, it delays the passengers that are standing in the queue in order to get to their aircraft.”

Anyone caught with a gun could face a criminal penalty, thousands of dollars in fines and loss of the firearm.

“The penalties are stiff for carrying a gun to a checkpoint,” Burke said in a press release. “You could face criminal penalties on top of federal civil citations that can be extremely costly. My advice is to not make the mistake of bringing your gun to the checkpoint in the first place. We’re happy to help transport your firearm. All we ask is that you pack it safely and properly for your flight.”

